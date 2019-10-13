Symbols in two Lines, how it posible?
It's not!
No, This is edited. But I need it in the MT4 by default.
No, This is edited. But I need it in the MT4 by default.
You can't have it by default as it is not possible by default.
I guess the reason for your question is that you want quick access to all open chart windows if you have very many of them and you don't want to scroll using the arrow symbols on the right?
Maybe this works as an alternative: just press "alt-w" for quick access to the window list. The window with this list is small by default and therefore might also not show all charts, but you can enlarge it to your entire screen height and if you close and reopen it, the last size will be remembered. The chart list automatically closes if you double-click your desired symbol, so it's really just "alt-w + double-click", which with many symbols is probably a lot faster than using the arrow buttons.
[I'm running MT5 build 2170, please test for yourself if it's the same in MT4]
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