Creating class with arrays - Zero Divide error

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Hi,


I am learning coding MQL4 and I have been having some problem  creating a class with Arrays so that the output can be used in an indicator code. I have done some work but I don't seem to get it to work and am getting array out of range error. Please I am learning I need some guidance on how to sort this out. Please see the .MQH file and the MQL file.


need some help in solving this problem. I have used the Comment() function to see if i could find out why this is happening, but the outputs seem to be OK.

The problem  is on these lines. If Difference output is 30333 and i manually enters that (DSS = delta / 30333) this works fine then the next line gives array out of range error.


DSS = delta / Difference;  // Zero divide errow - on this line. 

                                                                       

     pMainBuffer[pShift] = psmooth_coefficient * (DSS - pMainBuffer[pShift+1]) + pMainBuffer[pShift+1]; // Array out of range in this two lines. 

      pDssBuffer[pShift]= pMainBuffer[pShift];

 

Do not double post.

I have deleted your other topic.

 
Emeka Nwanganga:

Hi,


I am learning coding MQL4 and I have been having some problem  creating a class with Arrays so that the output can be used in an indicator code. I have done some work but I don't seem to get it to work and am getting array out of range error. Please I am learning I need some guidance on how to sort this out. Please see the .MQH file and the MQL file.


need some help in solving this problem. I have used the Comment() function to see if i could find out why this is happening, but the outputs seem to be OK.

The problem  is on these lines. If Difference output is 30333 and i manually enters that (DSS = delta / 30333) this works fine then the next line gives array out of range error.


DSS = delta / Difference;  // Zero divide errow - on this line. 

                                                                       

     pMainBuffer[pShift] = psmooth_coefficient * (DSS - pMainBuffer[pShift+1]) + pMainBuffer[pShift+1]; // Array out of range in this two lines. 

      pDssBuffer[pShift]= pMainBuffer[pShift];

I took a quick look at it. I don't see that you initialized the pPeriod variable, so _period is also without initialization.

If I am right, the HighRange and LowRange are equals, for this Difference is 0, this is why you get the zero divide.

 
linux80s:

I took a quick look at it. I don't see that you initialized the pPeriod variable, so _period is also without initialization.

If I am right, the HighRange and LowRange are equals, for this Difference is 0, this is why you get the zero divide.

Thanks for looking in to this , if you comment out the two lines and look at the output on the chart screen 

Highrange and LowRange are not equal based on the output. 

Highrange = 90.1207369.....

LowRange = 59.790029.....

Difference is not 0 it is 3033.07072839622



This is why i don't seem to see where the problem 

 
Emeka Nwanganga:

Thanks for looking in to this , if you comment out the two lines and look at the output on the chart screen 

Highrange and LowRange are not equal based on the output. 

Highrange = 90.1207369.....

LowRange = 59.790029.....

Difference is not 0 it is 3033.07072839622



This is why i don't seem to see where the problem 

Difference is surely zero, if you got zero divide error.

If Difference is 3033.07072839622, you did not get zero divide.

 
linux80s:
Difference is surely zero, if you got zero divide error.

But the output for Difference is not  zero. i will continue try to find out why. thanks

 
Emeka Nwanganga:

But the output for Difference is not  zero. i will continue try to find out why. thanks

If Diff is not zero, then you did not get the zero divide, right?
 
linux80s:
If Diff is not zero, then you did not get the zero divide, right?

have you tried running the code with the files i sent?

 
Emeka Nwanganga:

have you tried running the code with the files i sent?

No. But it is 100% sure, that your Diff is zero, otherwise there cannot be zero divide error.

I recommend you to check out my first answer again to see the problem.

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