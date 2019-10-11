Looking for range detector - page 2
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Started researching this topic a bit more, I am sure codebase actually has plenty of indicators/ ideas.
Ideas so far:
1. If ADX is converging (and not diverging) might be start of a range
2. Check if ichimoku blue line is flat
3. Check this link might be helpful https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=938423
it has the bands for range if bands are flat and the pivot points and stuff like that and a whole trading system
4. This one might be the most interesting https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17898?utm_campaign=codebase.list&utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal
I'm thinking to create such indicator myself. Initial thoughts go to checking pivot points - if swing 1 and 3 finished more-less in the same spot, then there is a chance for range. Need to dig into this concept more.
There are many options to determine the range of Average True Range Indicator (ATR) for the terminal there are more complex and effective methods used on options is the calculation of Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, it can also be applied to the spot market
That Black-Scholes looks like high-end thinking :) Need to read about it. Thanks!
That Black-Scholes looks like high-end thinking :) Need to read about it. Thanks!
Study it will be a good experience
in QuickStrike you can see the range in which the price will be located there on the site there are all descriptions of models and their calculations
This one shows if the trend is building or weakening or finished as described https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10384
The most basic method it says is if std dev is above atr , while the author has included his improved method in this indicator.
There are also other posts in this forum and codebase called ToR
This one shows if the trend is building or weakening or finished as described https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10384
The most basic method it says is if std dev is above atr , while the author has included his improved method in this indicator.
There are also other posts in this forum and codebase called ToR
Thanks!