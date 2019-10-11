Looking for range detector - page 2

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There are many options to determine the range of Average True Range Indicator (ATR) for the terminal there are more complex and effective methods used on options is the calculation of Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, it can also be applied to the spot market
 
Brian Rumbles:

Started researching this topic a bit more, I am sure codebase actually has plenty of indicators/ ideas.


Ideas so far:

1. If ADX is converging (and not diverging) might be start of a range

2. Check if ichimoku blue line is flat 

3. Check this link might be helpful https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=938423 

 it has the bands for range if bands are flat and the pivot points and stuff like that and a whole trading system

4. This one might be the most interesting https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17898?utm_campaign=codebase.list&utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal

I'm thinking to create such indicator myself. Initial thoughts go to checking pivot points - if swing 1 and 3 finished more-less in the same spot, then there is a chance for range. Need to dig into this concept more.

 
Pavel Shutovskiy:
There are many options to determine the range of Average True Range Indicator (ATR) for the terminal there are more complex and effective methods used on options is the calculation of Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, it can also be applied to the spot market

That Black-Scholes looks like high-end thinking :) Need to read about it. Thanks!

 
Trading Connector:

That Black-Scholes looks like high-end thinking :) Need to read about it. Thanks!

Study it will be a good experience

in QuickStrike you can see the range in which the price will be located there on the site there are all descriptions of models and their calculations

quikstrike

quikstrike

 

This one shows if the trend is building or weakening or finished as described https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10384

The most basic method it says is if std dev is above atr , while the author has included his improved method in this indicator.


There are also other posts in this forum and codebase called ToR

SFX Trend Or Range Indicator
SFX Trend Or Range Indicator
  • www.mql5.com
A remarkably simple but very useful indicator. Earlier and clearer signals than ADX or VHF. More positive ranging signal than any other indicators. Old conventional theory says when StdDev above ATR then market trending. I say this idea may be OK for stocks & commodites but for the harmonics of Forex market we need something quicker and...
 
Brian Rumbles:

This one shows if the trend is building or weakening or finished as described https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10384

The most basic method it says is if std dev is above atr , while the author has included his improved method in this indicator.


There are also other posts in this forum and codebase called ToR

Thanks!

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