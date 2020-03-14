Experts: Basic expert adviser with trailing stop
how to install ?? thnks
Download the mq4 file and in your terminal open up your experts folder and paste the file to it and restart terminal
File/Open Data Folder/MQL4/Experts
This is not a robot to use for trading as it's only a template for further development purpose.
Hi Kenneth
just wondering if you could help me bit
i am trying to use this ea but i want to have it decide whether to to go long or short
and that means changing the way to address the the order currently
it uses this
enum OT {_buy,_sell,};
and this
OT Ordertype = _buy; or we can change it manually to _sell
i have tried several ideas to make it automatic
//void CheckForOpen()
//{
double ma;
double maLittle;
// int res;
//--- go trading only for first tiks of new bar
if(Volume[0]>1) return;
//--- get Moving Average
ma=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
maLittle=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriodshorter,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
//--- sell conditions
if((Open[1]>ma && Close[1]<ma)&&(maLittle<ma))
{
// res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotsOptimized(),Bid,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Red);
Ordertype _sell;
return;
}
and it just ingnore me
can you help please or just point me to where i can find out what i need
Thnks Ronk
Hi Kenneth
just wondering if you could help me bit
i am trying to use this ea but i want to have it decide whether to to go long or short
and that means changing the way to address the the order currently
it uses this
enum OT {_buy,_sell,};
and this
OT Ordertype = _buy; or we can change it manually to _sell
i have tried several ideas to make it automatic
//void CheckForOpen()
//{
double ma;
double maLittle;
// int res;
//--- go trading only for first tiks of new bar
if(Volume[0]>1) return;
//--- get Moving Average
ma=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
maLittle=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriodshorter,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
//--- sell conditions
if((Open[1]>ma && Close[1]<ma)&&(maLittle<ma))
{
// res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotsOptimized(),Bid,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Red);
Ordertype _sell;
return;
}
and it just ingnore me
can you help please or just point me to where i can find out what i need
Thnks Ronk
First of all when you post code always use code function Alt + S
Secondly, this template adviser was only made to demonstrate it's purpose - the trailing stop! if i understood you right here you want the adviser to either sell or buy depending on you MA signal. To do this you have to completely ignore and remove the manual order selection, totally rebuild the order send functions to make it use both buy/sell depending on signal type plus you need a functional signal module
Good luck
First of all when you post code always use code function Alt + S
Secondly, this template adviser was only made to demonstrate it's purpose - the trailing stop! if i understood you right here you want the adviser to either sell or buy depending on you MA signal. To do this you have to completely ignore and remove the manual order selection, totally rebuild the order send functions to make it use both buy/sell depending on signal type plus you need a functional signal module
Good luck
Thanks I was thinking that might be the case
i am new to programming just been doing some arduino programming also based on C++
i like the idea of trailing the stop and also placing a fixed stop just after placing order
but i have run some of the EAs in this forum and they all seem to lose over time but they work for short periods
cheers Ronk
There is a version upgrade available for this template
Best regards,
Kenneth
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Basic expert adviser with trailing stop:
A basic ea template with trailing stop for further development
Author: Kenneth Parling