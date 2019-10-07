Prepairing MT4 platform for a signal copying
samjesse:
Hi
I added only the symboles which I saw listed in the Statistics tab of a signal which I want to copy, then signed up for the signal and noticed that it opened some deals in a pair which is not listed in the Market Watch or in the Statistics tab.
It is running now on a mql5 VPS.
Do I need to match the symbols of the signal with that of the Marketwatch before doing the VPS synch? I think I read this somewhere but now I am confused as to how it can open a deal on a pair not listed in the maretwatch.
Thanks
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Hi
I added only the symboles which I saw listed in the Statistics tab of a signal which I want to copy, then signed up for the signal and noticed that it opened some deals in a pair which is not listed in the Market Watch or in the Statistics tab.
It is running now on a mql5 VPS.
Do I need to match the symbols of the signal with that of the Marketwatch before doing the VPS synch? I think I read this somewhere but now I am confused as to how it can open a deal on a pair not listed in the maretwatch.
Thanks