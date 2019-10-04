How to comment on a seller's signal when I haven't registered it yet?
I want to post comments or reviews on the signal of a certain seller, how to do? Does anyone have specific instructions? with pictures, the better. thank you. I did not find the item to comment
You can only post a review for a signal that you are still a subscriber and you can only post a comment or a review for a product that you have purchased.
You can only post a review for a signal that you are still a subscriber and you can only post a comment or a review for a product that you have purchased.
I believe that you can post a review of a product even if you have not purchased it. That's why there are so many fake reviews.
I believe that you can post a review of a product even if you have not purchased it. That's why there are so many fake reviews.
No Keith, these fake reviews are made by 'alias' fake profiles, created by sellers who buy their own product (so the money ending in their pocket), in order to post a 'fake' 5 star review.
You can spot these 'fake' members and reviews by their MQL5 rating which is usually small number, around 13, 19, 21 or something like that and the reason for that rating is that they all created recently and had the same 'fake' activity in MQL5.com (post 1-2 answers in the forum or read a couple of topics).
No Keith, these fake reviews are made by 'alias' fake profiles, created by sellers who buy their own product (so the money ending in their pocket), in order to post a 'fake' 5 star review.
You can spot these 'fake' members and reviews by their MQL5 rating which is usually small number, around 13, 19, 21 or something like that
and the reason for that rating is that they all created recently and had the same 'fake' activity in MQL5.com (post 1-2 answers in the
forum or read a couple of topics).
I stand corrected Eleni.
It's just strange that on the Comments page it states that only people who have bought or rented the product can leave a comment. There's nothing like that on the review page.
I stand corrected Eleni.
It's just strange that on the Comments page it states that only people who have bought or rented the product can leave a comment. There's nothing like that on the review page.
True, this message doesn't appear in the Reviews section, but there isn't an Add Review option either.
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I want to post comments or reviews on the signal of a certain seller, how to do? Does anyone have specific instructions? with pictures, the better. thank you. I did not find the item to comment