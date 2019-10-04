How to achieve this look in MQL4 (offset forward on oscillator)
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Hi
I have this oscillator coded in pine script (tradingview.com)
As you see I have 4 horizontal lines that dictates 4 different levels of some of my calculations, and beside that i have three dots that shows different conditions I am looking for. How to achieve these shifted lines forward (each one of them is a single value plotted many times in forward) and the dots in MQL 4? I know i can use price labels for the levels but that is not what i want.
thanks