Historical data not avalaible
I had a look at the journal tab for another reason and noticed several "not enough memory" triggered by my trials to rebuild the data.
My RAM was becomming to be all used, I didn't realised it was so much RAM intensive.
I closed several internet windows.
I still don't clearly understand the link with history data.
Is it not stored on the hard drive?
There is plenty of space on my drive.
I had a look at the journal tab for another reason and noticed several "not enough memory" triggered by my trials to rebuild the data.
My RAM was becomming to be all used, I didn't realised it was so much RAM intensive.
I closed several internet windows.
I still don't clearly understand the link with history data.
Is it not stored on the hard drive?
There is plenty of space on my drive.
Yes it is stored on the hard drive but it has to be transferred to the chart internal buffer which residents in the RAM memory.
You should decrease your chart size from Tools->Options->Charts
Yes it is stored on the hard drive but it has to be transferred to the chart internal buffer which residents in the RAM memory.
You should decrease your chart size from Tools->Options->Charts
OK. I know it now.
But reducing that number does not free up the memory at all.
Looks like another restart is required.
It there another way than restarting the software to get the memory back?
edit: After a more detailed verification, I noticed that most of the memory was actually taken buy Google Chrome!
Closing all windows of Chrome (not that many) gave me back 5GB. How is it possible?
Looks like it is dragging a lot of background information accumulated over time.
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Hello,
I noticed today that there is nothing shown anymore in my M1 and M5 history data on many pairs.
Even though I make a download, it changes nothing. At the second time I get "There are no new data..".
All the data are present in higher timeframes, but nothing in M1 and M5 when I double clic even after a fresh download.
What is the problem?