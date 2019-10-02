Can anyone Help me for my seller status

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Hello can anyone help me for my seller status. 

The moderator dont answer me 

Can anyone help me.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Requested as A seller and it has been over a month with no feedback

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.02 07:46

We are the forum users, and we can not help here.
I am suggesting to you to look at this page with some information (I am not sure that it will help ... but anyway):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472/page22
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