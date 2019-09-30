Not all control paths return a value 'error'
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oh god.
return(rates_total); } //end//
cannt work...sad
cannt work...sad
of course it don't work....you need to declare it! You can't just use rates_total out of the thin air ;)
when you post code use Alt + S
cannt work...sad
Hey - don't panic! It's warning not an error telling you that in your function is left only within some IFs, WHILEs, FORs, .. but if none of them has been triggered the execution pointer comes to the end - the final } - and there it finds nothing what to do or return. Just add here something appropriate.
We can't decide as we don't know the whole function! Kenneth assumed it is the main function of the indicator which should return rates_total!!
Try to learn before you shout?
:)
Hey - don't panic! It's warning not an error telling you that in your function is left only within some IFs, WHILEs, FORs, .. but if none of them has been triggered the execution pointer comes to the end - the final } - and there it finds nothing what to do or return. Just add here something appropriate.
We can't decide as we don't know the whole function! Kenneth assumed it is the main function of the indicator which should return rates_total!!
Try to learn before you shout?
:)
as the image show it is clearly an error not a warning ;) and i did assume the rates_total was some function in the code based on this earlier post
how solve problem?
It is a repainter/misleading zigzag toy regardless of the warning,dont see only attractive arrows that will not stay there when price move ahead
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how solve problem?