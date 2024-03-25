Indicators: ZigZag Based on Close Prices
Thank you, this is a nice one!
Thank you, Cristoff
Hi!
Your indicator is perfectly fit what I search for, it is really great!
Do you have it in MQL5? I use MT5 and I would liket to use there.
Your indicator is perfectly fit what I search for, it is really great!
Do you have it in MQL5? I use MT5 and I would liket to use there.
can someone write a new code for this indicator for mt5?
allyb1963 #:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/37477
can someone write a new code for this indicator for mt5?
can someone write a new code for this indicator for mt5?
ZigZag Color for Line Chart
- www.mql5.com
ZigZag Color Indicator for Line Charts which works on Close prices rather than High low This indicator has only one input parameter which is ExtDepth and its optimized for performance
Great! and Thanks For sharing!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
ZigZag Based on Close Prices:
The code is based on indicator ZigZag which is in-built in MT4. I have changed it so that it isn't calculated on highest Highs and lowest Lows, but instead uses highest Close and lowest Close of chart price history. See attached chart for differences: ZigZag (red) versus ZigZagClose (yellow).
Author: mindful FX UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)