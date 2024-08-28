How to confirm that the VPS is working. - page 2

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You should check Virtual Platform Logs because you can check everything using this log.
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details # Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk # Virtual Platform Logs # In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired...
 
mselvi70:
2019.09.26 15:09:36.573 Expert Quick EA GBPUSD.uk+,M1: loaded successfully
2019.09.26 15:09:36.589 Chart GBPUSD.uk+,M1 (C:\Hosting\instances\7E5374D870987387FB673F76F2B4AE73\profiles\Default\CHART01.CHR) loaded
2019.09.26 15:09:36.589 hosting socket initialized
2019.09.26 15:09:36.589 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2019.09.26 15:09:36.620 Connect: dc7awsln.infinoxbhs1.infinox.tech:443
2019.09.26 15:09:36.917 '6210751': login on InfinoxCapital-Live03
2019.09.26 15:09:37.699 '6210751': previous successful authorization performed from 87.117.234.45
2019.09.26 15:09:37.699 '6210751': 1 chart, 1 EA, 1 custom indicator, signal disabled
2019.09.26 15:09:37.839 History: first bar GBPUSD.uk+,M1 on the server is 2019.09.18 22:10
2019.09.26 15:09:37.839 GBPUSD.uk+,M1: 8487 bars from 2019.09.18 17:54
2019.09.26 15:09:53.231 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2019.09.26 15:09:53.950 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2019.09.26 15:09:54.012 '6210751': auto connecting to a better access point DC9 (ping is 2.39 ms)
2019.09.26 15:09:54.028 Connect: dc9gcln.infinoxbhs1.infinox.tech:443
2019.09.26 15:09:54.262 '6210751': login on InfinoxCapital-Live03 through DC9 (ping: 2.39 ms)
2019.09.26 15:09:54.606 Connect: dc9gcln.infinoxbhs1.infinox.tech:443
2019.09.26 15:09:54.606 '6210751': login datacenter on InfinoxCapital-Live03 through DC9 (ping: 2.39 ms)
2019.09.26 15:09:54.669 '6210751': previous successful authorization performed from 87.117.234.45
2019.09.26 15:09:54.669 '6210751': 1 chart, 1 EA, 1 custom indicator, signal disabled
2019.09.26 15:15:44.682 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2019.09.26 15:38:52.424 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received

This is your MT4 terminal Journal tab, don't confuse it with your MQL5 VPS server Journal.

In order to check if your EA is properly synchronized with your MQL5 VPS server, you must right click on the MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Journals.





If you don't see the 1 EA message, you should synchronize again your local MT4 chart (with your EA attached to it and the AutoTrading button clicked), with your MQL5 VPS server.





 
I did all as told by you. I see 1 EA. May be the EA is waiting for the right signal to enter into trade. Let me see for 1 or 2 days. Thanks
 
EA working now. It would have waited for the right signal. Thank you friends for making to understand about VPS 
 
VPS is on and working fine. Can we trade simultaneously on mobile when EA is working on VPS?
 
mselvi70:
VPS is on and working fine. Can we trade simultaneously on mobile when EA is working on VPS?

Yes you can, but its highly unadvisable because you will be interfering with EA's risk and money management, unless you use a low risk strategy and you know what you are doing.

 
Got it. Thanks
 
mselvi70:
VPS is on and working fine. Can we trade simultaneously on mobile when EA is working on VPS?

There is not any custom tools on mobile sorry (EA is the custom tool) ...
If you are talking about trading manually ... so ... it should be your choice ...
But please note that "this guy" (your EA) is never sleeping because of VPS ... (it may be the contradiction with it).

 
Sergey Golubev:

There is not any custom tools on mobile sorry (EA is the custom tool) ...
If you are talking about trading manually ... so ... it should be your choice ...
But please note that "this guy" (your EA) is never sleeping because of VPS ... (it may be the contradiction with it).

Yes. Now I understood u r right. Thanks bro
 

For peace of mind you could always have a pending order in a test EA which would only be created at a time after you have synched your EA with the VPS.

Then you can actually see the VPS has done as instructed, at least in the case of opening the pending order...then just cancel the order manually.

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