How to confirm that the VPS is working. - page 2
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This is your MT4 terminal Journal tab, don't confuse it with your MQL5 VPS server Journal.
In order to check if your EA is properly synchronized with your MQL5 VPS server, you must right click on the MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Journals.
If you don't see the 1 EA message, you should synchronize again your local MT4 chart (with your EA attached to it and the AutoTrading button clicked), with your MQL5 VPS server.
VPS is on and working fine. Can we trade simultaneously on mobile when EA is working on VPS?
Yes you can, but its highly unadvisable because you will be interfering with EA's risk and money management, unless you use a low risk strategy and you know what you are doing.
VPS is on and working fine. Can we trade simultaneously on mobile when EA is working on VPS?
There is not any custom tools on mobile sorry (EA is the custom tool) ...
If you are talking about trading manually ... so ... it should be your choice ...
But please note that "this guy" (your EA) is never sleeping because of VPS ... (it may be the contradiction with it).
There is not any custom tools on mobile sorry (EA is the custom tool) ...
If you are talking about trading manually ... so ... it should be your choice ...
But please note that "this guy" (your EA) is never sleeping because of VPS ... (it may be the contradiction with it).
For peace of mind you could always have a pending order in a test EA which would only be created at a time after you have synched your EA with the VPS.
Then you can actually see the VPS has done as instructed, at least in the case of opening the pending order...then just cancel the order manually.