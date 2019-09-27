can not Withdraw with CardPay.
i am trying to withdraw with cardpay, but this is the error after confirming telegram code :
and this is service desk answer :
anyone can help me?
Have u try paypal??
@Sergey Golubev Dear Sergey, do you have any Idea about this issue?
Some cards work, some cards do not work ... as I remember - Mastercard was fixing ...
It may be 100 reasons why the payment system (CardPay? from the US?) rejected his payment from his plastic card.
I do not know about this issue anything sorry.
Some cards work, some cards do not work ... as I remember - Mastercard was fixing ...
It may be 100 reasons why the payment system (CardPay? from the US?) rejected his payment from his plastic card.
as I investigated debit cards are given this error, but credit cards can receive buy cardpay system, I have asked this from service desk bit no answer.
could you ask this from service desk and let us know if this issue will be fixed in upcoming days or this is policy of cardpay system?
as I investigated debit cards are given this error, but credit cards can receive buy cardpay system, I have asked this from service desk bit no answer.
could you ask this from service desk and let us know if this issue will be fixed in upcoming days or this is policy of cardpay system?
The service desk may be overloaded for now with many requests (requests about paypal in past, after that - requests about "when will we can withdraw using ePayments", and more). Let them finally fix the withdrawal to the Mastercard.
this is not Mastercard, we have tried on VISA.
this is not Mastercard, we have tried on VISA.
Many users can withdraw using Visa, some users - can not.
Many users can use sms during withdrawal, the other users (from same country) told that sms does not work for their country ...
You can ask the service desk about your withdrawal.
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i am trying to withdraw with cardpay, but this is the error after confirming telegram code :
and this is service desk answer :
anyone can help me?