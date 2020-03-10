Experts: HistoScalperEA
Files:
HSv1-EURUSD-M15.set 10 kb
Damoiseau Michel:
Not bad, just a little test without looking for the best settings ; just on 2019
Looks nice and promising results.
Keep going... :)
Big fan of your work, Thx for sharing.
Any reason why trades close at a loss when I enable Trailing Stop on all of your EA's?
DAtradr:
Big fan of your work, Thx for sharing.
Any reason why trades close at a loss when I enable Trailing Stop on all of your EA's?
Hello,
trailing stop place a stop loss on negative pips and then start to move it if price move ahead from stop loss.
More times if stop loss is tight, can to close in losses...
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HistoScalperEA:
This expert is a tool to test any of my histo indicator (8) for testing and find better settings to trade. You can use separately one by one indicator or more of one or all together as a system. Expert need all indicators for working and generate signals.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos