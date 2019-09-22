Withrawal confirmation : telegram is disabled.
It is discussed on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320811
Unable to receive sms
- 2019.08.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I want to withdraw money from MQL5 as screenshot attached. the problem is I am not receiving any sms...
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Telegram message is disabled in withdrawal page and SMS don't receieve. How can fix and enable telegram? I installed telegram desktop version also but not fixed.