Experts: CompassLineEA
NICE INDICATOR, CAN YOU ADD NOTIFICATION AND ALERT TO IT? PERHAPS ON FREELANCE
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NICE INDICATOR, CAN YOU ADD NOTIFICATION AND ALERT TO IT? PERHAPS ON FREELANCE
Hello,
both indicators has alerts.
Dear Niko
This is very intresting EA. I am testing it in real acc. I faced a problem.
when i run it at the first time it s open 2 positions at the same time : 1 buy 1 sell. is it normal? (can i stop it this?)
Your EA is trend based so i expected only one direction at the time.
Do you have an explenation for the setings of the EA?
Thank u Ioannis
Dear Niko
This is very intresting EA. I am testing it in real acc. I faced a problem.
when i run it at the first time it s open 2 positions at the same time : 1 buy 1 sell. is it normal? (can i stop it this?)
Your EA is trend based so i expected only one direction at the time.
Do you have an explenation for the setings of the EA?
Thank u Ioannis
Hello,
the expert need two indicators to run properly (are posted with the expert).
I don't know if you have put the indicators in the common folder called 'Indicators'.
If the problem persists, you can show me the log file to see what happen?.
Ioannis M
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CompassLineEA:
The expert uses iFollowLine and iCompass indicators to generate signals. It's an easy and quick way to test both indicators.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos