Experts: CompassLineEA

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CompassLineEA:

The expert uses iFollowLine and iCompass indicators to generate signals. It's an easy and quick way to test both indicators.

CompassLineEA

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
NICE INDICATOR, CAN YOU ADD NOTIFICATION AND ALERT TO IT? PERHAPS ON FREELANCE
 
Emmanuel Offor:
NICE INDICATOR, CAN YOU ADD NOTIFICATION AND ALERT TO IT? PERHAPS ON FREELANCE

Please do not post in capital letters.

It is considered shouting and very rude!

 
Emmanuel Offor:
NICE INDICATOR, CAN YOU ADD NOTIFICATION AND ALERT TO IT? PERHAPS ON FREELANCE

Hello,

iFollowLine

iCompass

both indicators has alerts.



 
Hello Friend. I start the EA in test, but after some trade it stops and in the notes I get the following word "receive new data and try again open order" can you explain how can I do? Thanks.
 
I also wanted to tell you that in the notes it also reports error 4111. Can't you help me? Thanks!
 

Dear Niko

This is very intresting EA. I am testing it in real acc. I faced a problem.

when i run it at the first time it s open 2 positions at the same time : 1 buy 1 sell. is it normal? (can i stop it this?)

Your EA is trend based so i expected only one direction at the time.

Do you have an explenation for the setings of the EA?

Thank u Ioannis

 
Xm1_Ion2_Mak:

Dear Niko

This is very intresting EA. I am testing it in real acc. I faced a problem.

when i run it at the first time it s open 2 positions at the same time : 1 buy 1 sell. is it normal? (can i stop it this?)

Your EA is trend based so i expected only one direction at the time.

Do you have an explenation for the setings of the EA?

Thank u Ioannis

Hello,

the expert need two indicators to run properly (are posted with the expert).

I don't know if you have put the indicators in the common folder called 'Indicators'.

If the problem persists, you can show me the log file to see what happen?.

 
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. Thank u Niko  
Ioannis M
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