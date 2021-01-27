Account Charging

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Can I charge my account and buy from the site with the same charge? Please help if possible
 
4310719767:
Can I charge my account and buy from the site with the same charge? Please help if possible

Yes! Use the deposit method that suits you best to fund your MQL5 account with. Your MQL5 account is not a broker trading account, you can only use it for the services available on this site.

Use the drop down menu and choose Deposit to account to proceed funding your account

dropdown menu
 
hossein1357:

Can I charge my account and buy from the site with the same charge? Please help if possible

Yes, you can deposit to your mql5 account and use it to buy mql5 apps. You can also directly use the available payment methods to do a purchase.
 

Account lock

How do I unlock it?

 

Account lock

How do I unlock it? 

 
4310719767:

Account lock

How do I unlock it? 

That i can't answer, you need to contact Service desk for this i guess, they handle all financial issues ;) 

 
Kenneth Parling:

Yes! Use the deposit method that suits you best to fund your MQL5 account with. Your MQL5 account is not a broker trading account, you can only use it for the services available on this site.

Use the drop down menu and choose Deposit to account to proceed funding your account

I have deposited it. How to trade with it
 
Tumelo Tseisi:
I have deposited it. How to trade with it

If you have deposited money into your MQL5 account, this is not for trading since MQL5.com is not a broker, you can only use that money for purchases in this website.

 
I have problem. I make false fund on mql5. Now they font wanna give me money back. I can only use on this site. Us any solution to get money back on paypal
 
Bostjan Stromajer:
I have problem. I make false fund on mql5. Now they font wanna give me money back. I can only use on this site. Us any solution to get money back on paypal

Contact the service desk, we can't help you here.

 
Bostjan Stromajer:
I have problem. I make false fund on mql5. Now they font wanna give me money back. I can only use on this site. Us any solution to get money back on paypal
As far as I know - the service desk only sorry.
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