MT5 EA does not open position
Hello
I made an EA (MT5) by EABUILDER site, it's conditions are very simple
But does not open any positions
can anybody help ?!
The EA is attached
Thanks
It does open, but only after popping up a messagbox ( )... so if you run it in strategy tester, that step is skipped completely and mb_ret will never return IDYES - a condition necessary to open a position.
mb_ret = MessageBox("Open Buy Order "+TradeSize+" lots? [A_1 @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+"]", "Manual Order Confirmation", MB_YESNO);
For your testing purpose, you can consider adding these lines right after the above, so as to mimic user action:
if (MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) mb_ret = IDYES;
Do the same for sell.
It does open, but only after popping up a messagbox ( )... so if you run it in strategy tester, that step is skipped completely and mb_ret will never return IDYES - a condition necessary to open a position.
For your testing purpose, you can consider adding these lines right after the above, so as to mimic user action:
Do the same for sell.
Thank you Seng
I will try
I am wondering why people use a tool from an other site and then come here when it doesn't work as expected. Why not ask support on this "other site" ?
They don't have support, and i am a poor in programming so this site is good for me
They don't have support, and i am a poor in programming so this site is good for me
It does open, but only after popping up a messagbox ( )... so if you run it in strategy tester, that step is skipped completely and mb_ret will never return IDYES - a condition necessary to open a position.
For your testing purpose, you can consider adding these lines right after the above, so as to mimic user action:
Do the same for sell.
Hello, I wrote my EA, but it only works in demo account. Under real account it does not close any position.
Hello, I wrote my EA, but it only works in demo account. Under real account it does not close any position.
Time is presented as seconds (seconds elapsed since 1970).
Therefore, you need the following code:
long diff=TimeCurrent()-PositionOpenTime;
Time is presented as seconds (seconds elapsed since 1970).
Therefore, you need the following code:
Thank you. I will try, but my concern is why it works ok in a demo account but in a real
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Hello
I made an EA (MT5) by EABUILDER site, it's conditions are very simple
But does not open any positions
can anybody help ?!
The EA is attached
Thanks