How to code EA open price after price close many pin bar
totmania:You are not on right place. Use Freelancer section for these types of requests.
I am a beginner, would like to inquire coding EA
Condition
1.After pin bar close price "+" 3 pin bar >>> open "Buy" order at pin bar 4(Open order at open price)
2.After pin bar close price "-" 3 pin bar >>> open "Sell" order at pin bar 4(Open order at open price)
3.EA open only 1 order per time and do not open orders more if there are any orders that not close
4.User can input TP and SL
5.User can input tailing stop
Thank you
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana:
You are not on right place. Use Freelancer section for these types of requests.
You are not on right place. Use Freelancer section for these types of requests.
Should I create new topic in new room ?
totmania:
Should I create new topic in new room ?
This is the right place.
However, mostly people are not willing to write the whole code for you. They will help you if you show the code that you have written yourself.
There are exceptions, but usually only if it is interesting for the coder.
You can pay someone in Freelance.
You can explore codebase and look for similar algorithms that you can learn from.
Any way, your request is not at all clear, you need to explain your requirements precisely.
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