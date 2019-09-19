User input based on input selection in Drop down window
Puneet55: Is it possible to do this combo enum type in MQL5.Of course, 5 or 4
enum IndiType { IT_SMA=MODE_SMA, // moving_average IT_EMA=MODE_EMA // exponential_avg } input IndiType indic; ⋮ hMa= iMA(…, (ENUM_MA_METHOD)indic, …); // Only SMA/EMA will be allowed here
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Hello,
I am trying to create EA where I want to take user input based on the input he selects in the drop down window. Is it possible to do this combo enum type in MQL5.
Thanks MQL5 community.
Best Regards,