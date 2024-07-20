Ratings Bonus
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418
Also how comes yesterday I didn't get rating bonus. Moderator please assist.
Also how comes yesterday I didn't get rating bonus. Moderator please assist.
What is rating bonus?
This cash that gets added weekly based on rating points you earned that week?
I've never heard or seen this.
I've never heard or seen this.
Really ???
This cash that gets added weekly based on rating points you earned that week?
How you only getting rating bonus ?I have not received any such thing for 4923 points.
Really ???
Yes.
How you only getting rating bonus ?I have not received any such thing for 4923 points.
I think then it depends on how many you get within a week because i normally accumulate over 1000 points every week. Strangely there is no info about them in the site.
I think then it depends on how many you get within a week because i normally accumulate over 1000 points every week. Strangely there is no info about them in the site.
If makes click on number of rating points, you can to see from where comint your points and how get more points.
If makes click on number of rating points, you can to see from where are your points and how get more points.
OK, but the question is how Tonny's points translate into cash, when others' don't.
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