Ratings Bonus

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Comments that do not relate to the"Withdrawal", have been moved into this topic.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418

Also how comes yesterday I didn't get rating bonus. Moderator please assist.

 
Tonny Obare:

Also how comes yesterday I didn't get rating bonus. Moderator please assist.

What is rating bonus?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

What is rating bonus?

This cash that gets added weekly based on rating points you earned that week?

 
Tonny Obare:

This cash that gets added weekly based on rating points you earned that week?

I've never heard or seen this.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I've never heard or seen this.

Really ???

[Deleted]  
Tonny Obare:

This cash that gets added weekly based on rating points you earned that week?

How you only getting rating bonus ?

I have not received any such thing for 4923 points.
 
Tonny Obare:

Really ???

Yes.

 
Balachandran Chandrasekar:

How you only getting rating bonus ?

I have not received any such thing for 4923 points.

I think then it depends on how many you get within a week because i normally accumulate over 1000 points every week. Strangely there is no info about them in the site.

 
Tonny Obare:

I think then it depends on how many you get within a week because i normally accumulate over 1000 points every week. Strangely there is no info about them in the site.

If makes click on number of rating points, you can to see from where comint your points and how get more points.


Files:
Rating.PNG  728 kb
 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

If makes click on number of rating points, you can to see from where are your points and how get more points.

OK, but the question is how Tonny's points translate into cash, when others' don't.

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