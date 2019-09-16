Signal purchase and microlot value
Hello, I would like to buy a signal. I did not understand, however, if, once purchased, I can decide whether to use the micro-lot value or whether the system copies exactly the microlot value set by the signal owner.
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Fabio Costanzo:
Hello, I would like to buy a signal. I did not understand, however, if, once purchased, I can decide whether to use the micro-lot value or whether the system copies exactly the microlot value set by the signal owner.
Hello, I would like to buy a signal. I did not understand, however, if, once purchased, I can decide whether to use the micro-lot value or whether the system copies exactly the microlot value set by the signal owner.
The lot size is calculated automatically, based on the balances, leverages and currencies of signal provider's and subscriber's accounts.
You can lower however the maximum lot size, by lowering the particapation percentage in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings, from the maximum 95%.
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