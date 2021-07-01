Indicators: iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo

New comment
 

iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo:

The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.

iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
can you send the download link?
 
soulevee226:
can you send the download link?

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26629

New comment