Indicators: iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo
can you send the download link?
soulevee226:
can you send the download link?
can you send the download link?
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iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo:
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos