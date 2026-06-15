Indicators: iRSI_Advanced_Histo

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iRSI_Advanced_Histo:

The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.

iRSI_Advanced_Histo

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
Thank u for sharing Niko.  Ioannis
 
Do you have mt5 version for this indicator?
 
Elvis Kanyama #:
Do you have mt5 version for this indicator?
I'm sorry, but I don't have a version for mt5.
 
Excellent leadership..... Do you have Mql4 file for this indicator my king 
 
Elvis Kanyama #:
Excellent leadership..... Do you have Mql4 file for this indicator my king 
Here it is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26622
iRSI_Advanced_Histo
iRSI_Advanced_Histo
  • 2019.09.14
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.
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