Indicators: iRSI_Advanced_Histo
Thank u for sharing Niko. Ioannis
Do you have mt5 version for this indicator?
Excellent leadership..... Do you have Mql4 file for this indicator my king
Elvis Kanyama #:Here it is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26622
Excellent leadership..... Do you have Mql4 file for this indicator my king
Excellent leadership..... Do you have Mql4 file for this indicator my king
iRSI_Advanced_Histo
- 2019.09.14
- www.mql5.com
The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.
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iRSI_Advanced_Histo:
The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos