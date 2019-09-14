Only position in the first 5 candles

New comment
 

Hi everyone
How can I buy only the first 5 candles of Experts when the signal is given.
Thanks everyone.

Tried just 5

 

You haven't really given enough information

I'm guessing the Signal Buy is if it closes above what I'm assuming is a moving average but if the close signal can't happen within the next five candles it'll always buy on the first one, also if it does close you logic says re-open.. make no sense

 
iRick:

You haven't really given enough information

I'm guessing the Signal Buy is if it closes above what I'm assuming is a moving average but if the close signal can't happen within the next five candles it'll always buy on the first one, also if it does close you logic says re-open.. make no sense

Thank you dear friend
To get out of the signal I use indicator or a MACD or a Moving.
I have no problem leaving the signal
My problem is that when the indicator gives only 5 candlesticks after the first signal, you take the position.
If the indicator covers more than 10 or 20 candlesticks, only the first 5 candlesticks can be positioned.
I hope I mean.
 
Naqibjan:
Thank you dear friend
To get out of the signal I use indicator or a MACD or a Moving.
I have no problem leaving the signal
My problem is that when the indicator gives only 5 candlesticks after the first signal, you take the position.
If the indicator covers more than 10 or 20 candlesticks, only the first 5 candlesticks can be positioned.
I hope I mean.

So do you only take a position on the 5th candle?

then something like:

Close_1 > MovingAvg_1

Close_2 > MovingAvg_2

Close_3 > MovingAvg_3

Close_4 > MovingAvg_4

Close_5 > MovingAvg_5

Close_6 > MovingAvg_6

Open_6 < MovingAvg_6

 
iRick:

So do you only take a position on the 5th candle?

then something like:

Close_1 > MovingAvg_1

Close_2 > MovingAvg_2

Close_3 > MovingAvg_3

Close_4 > MovingAvg_4

Close_5 > MovingAvg_5

Close_6 > MovingAvg_6

Open_6 < MovingAvg_6

With this code, when the signal indicator starts positioning in the first candle, only 1 position 
double b1_shift1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",0,1);
double b1_shift2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",1,1);

double b2_shift1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",0,2);
double b2_shift2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",1,2);


  if (b1_shift1<b2_shift1 && b1_shift2>b2_shift2)

 {
   if(Orders()==5)
   Pendbuy();
  }


 if (b1_shift1>b2_shift1 && b1_shift2<b2_shift2)
 
 {
   if(Orders()==5)
    Pendsell();
  }


With this code, when an indicator gives a position to track the signal from buy to sell, one position per candle

double b1_shift1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",0,1);
double b1_shift2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",1,1);

double b2_shift1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",0,2);
double b2_shift2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HamaSystem",1,2);


  if (b1_shift2>b2_shift2)

 {
   if(Orders()==5)
   Pendbuy();
  }


 if (b1_shift2<b2_shift2)
 
 {
   if(Orders()==5)
    Pendsell();
  }


But I want to cover only the first 5 candlesticks every time it gives a signal
Programming is very hard and hard to explain

If you understand what I mean
Can you give me his code?

Tanks

 

Maybe:

if there's no open trades then open on signal

if there is an open trade loop over the trades to pick out the earliest OrderOpenTime (search OrderSelect and for loops)

then put a condition/filter to only trade if TimeCurrent < FirstOrderOpenTime + (Period converted to second) x 5

 
Naqibjan:
With this code, when the signal indicator starts positioning in the first candle, only 1 position

With this code, when an indicator gives a position to track the signal from buy to sell, one position per candle

But I want to cover only the first 5 candlesticks every time it gives a signal 

If I understand you correctly, how about declaring two new global variables:

datetime TimeOfBuySignal = 0, TimeOfSellSignal = 0;

And when you check for signal, do this:

  if (b1_shift1<b2_shift1 && b1_shift2>b2_shift2)     // Based on your code
  {
     TimeOfBuySignal = iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1);
     TimeOfSellSignal = 0;
  }


  if (b1_shift1>b2_shift1 && b1_shift2<b2_shift2)     // Based on your code
  {
     TimeOfSellSignal = iTime(Symbol(),Period(),1);
     TimeOfBuySignal = 0;
  }

Finally, do this:

if (TimeOfBuySignal>0 &&
    iBarShift(Symbol(),Period(),TimeOfBuySignal)<=MathMax(5,Orders())
   PendBuy();

if (TimeOfSellSignal>0 &&
    iBarShift(Symbol(),Period(),TimeOfSellSignal)<=MathMax(5,Orders())
   PendSell();

Of course, all these codes must execute when a new candle is formed, not every tick.

New comment