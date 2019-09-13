Custom Indicator name gets changed to nothing on reload

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I have a custom indicator and when I restart the mt4 platform the indicator does not work and the name is non existant. 


Any ideas?


Thank you 



 
sean gilbank: Any ideas?
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
 
Yes I realize that however there are no errors in the code that shows up when compiled and I through this out there seeing if anyone has had similar issue 
 

I found out what the issue was it is something in the following code:



void comment() {

   string Ls_0 = "";

   string Ls_8 = "\n";

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "####################################" + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Forex Server :: " + AccountServer() + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## AccountNumber :: " + AccountNumber() + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## AccountName :: " + AccountName() + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Leverage :: 1:" + AccountLeverage() + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "####################################" + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Balance :: " + DoubleToStr(AccountBalance(), 2) + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Equity :: " + DoubleToStr(AccountEquity(), 2) + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Margin :: " + DoubleToStr(AccountMargin(), 2) + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## FreeMargin :: " + DoubleToStr(AccountFreeMargin(), 2) + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## MarginUsage :: " + DoubleToStr(100 - 100.0 * (AccountFreeMargin() / AccountBalance()), 2) + "%" + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "####################################" + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Timeserver :: " + TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) + Ls_8;

   Ls_0 = Ls_0 + "## Timeslocal :: " + TimeToStr(TimeLocal(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) + Ls_8;

   Comment(Ls_0);

}
 
sean gilbank: I found out what the issue was it is something in the following code:

  1. The issue has nothing to do with your function.

  2. Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

    De-compiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
              See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649

    If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

    Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?

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