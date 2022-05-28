Friends, can any developer insert the CALL and PUT buffers to work with MT2 in this attached indicator? Thank you
Friends, can any developer insert the CALL and PUT buffers to work with MT2 in this attached indicator? Thank you
Man,try avoiding cloned and renamed indicators and try using original indicator by reliable coders.
What ever name used it is "Rsi TMA centered bands" indicator and repainting one.
But the Mladen's version i posted here,capable using both TMA's (centered and or regular) when used regular it does not repaint but the difference/display you can see within attached pictures 2 and 3 (lowest sub window)
Upper the first sub windows your ver,2nd middle sw rsi tma centered and 3rd lowest one sw rsi tma regular
Hello to all of this beautiful community.. I would like to ask Mladen, please, to place the buffers on the buy and sell arrows of this indicator with their respective alerts and to keep it without recalculating and without repainting. I would be very grateful.. in advance
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