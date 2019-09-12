Credit card for deposits not available ?

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I am not sure that it is related to your question but all the information (that I know about it) is on post #248
 
Sergey Golubev:
I am not sure that it is related to your question but all the information (that I know about it) is on post #248
I am cant;s rented indicator..not working my vsa card...i am calling our bank hotline they are cheking my card not problem confirmed me...

Sorry my english very poor....can you help me sold problem......
 
jaya thilaka:
I am cant;s rented indicator..not working my vsa card...i am calling our bank hotline they are cheking my card not problem confirmed me...

Sorry my english very poor....can you help me sold problem......
I can not.
You can write to the service desk.
 
jaya thilaka:

Do not keep posting the same comment in various topics.

I have deleted your other posts.

 
Keith Watford:

Do not keep posting the same comment in various topics.

I have deleted your other posts.

ok sorry why problem don'ts fixes?

 
jaya thilaka:

ok sorry why problem don'ts fixes?

We don't know.

We are forum users. We are not Metaquotes.

Contact Service Desk.

 
Keith Watford:

We don't know.

We are forum users. We are not Metaquotes.

Contact Service Desk.

thank you reply,,,very hard new method using Suddenly..Service Desk complain it didn't reply yet now 17th hour..

 
jaya thilaka:

thank you reply,,,very hard new method using Suddenly..Service Desk complain it didn't reply yet now 17th hour..

Service desk aren't responding very quickly these days. You might experience a little delay. At least it's been my experience recently.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I can not.
You can write to the service desk.
We all know service desk will not reply anyone at this point. Wrote them last week till date no response.
 
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