Free signal in a real account
Can I use a free signal in a real (as opposed to demo) account and can I set my own volume when I do?
terryh772:
Can I use a free signal in a real (as opposed to demo) account and can I set my own volume when I do?
Can I use a free signal in a real (as opposed to demo) account and can I set my own volume when I do?
No, you can only copy a demo signal with a demo account and a paid real account signal with a real or demo account.
You cannot set your own volume, but you can decrease your copied lot sizes by lowering the participation percentage in signal's copying in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings (lower than the 95% maximum).
How can i create a real account of mt4
Thank you!
Thomas Mudau:
How can i create a real account of mt4
How can i create a real account of mt4
Find a broker and open one.
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