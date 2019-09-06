Free signal in a real account

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Can I use a free signal in a real (as opposed to demo) account and can I set my own volume when I do?
 
terryh772:
Can I use a free signal in a real (as opposed to demo) account and can I set my own volume when I do?

No, you can only copy a demo signal with a demo account and a paid real account signal with a real or demo account.

You cannot set your own volume, but you can decrease your copied lot sizes by lowering the participation percentage in signal's copying in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings (lower than the 95% maximum).



 
How can i create a real account of mt4
 
Thank you!
 
Thomas Mudau:
How can i create a real account of mt4

Find a broker and open one.

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