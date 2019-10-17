Trading Platform - User Guide

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Hi, in the user guide of the trading platform I found under Trading Operations / Basic Principles the following image:




I would like to change it; see the following image:




Ok or not?

I'm using MT Version 5.00 build 2136

Matthias

 

Of course, there is no positionID yet at the order level.

Please note this diagram is only valid for Netting account, not Hedging account (really poorly named by the way).

 
Alain Verleyen:

Of course, there is no positionID yet at the order level.

Please note this diagram is only valid for Netting account, not Hedging account (really poorly named by the way).

Hi,

what is #Position Id? Is it this a ticket of a position?

 
BOCTOK:

Hi,

what is #Position Id? Is it this a ticket of a position?

It can be the same or not. On hedging account it's most probably the same, on netting account it depends.

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