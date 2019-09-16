Why doesn't this EA only print changing Bids?
Do you have it running on 2 charts with the same symbol?
Keith Watford:
Do you have it running on 2 charts with the same symbol?
Do you have it running on 2 charts with the same symbol?
Its on the strategy
tester on EURUSD only
nadiawicket:
Its on the strategy
tester on EURUSD only
Its on the strategy
tester on EURUSD only
Try: Print(DoubleToString(Bid));
iRick:Had already tried this approach to no avail
Try: Print(DoubleToString(Bid));
if(MathAbs(Bid-BidPrevious)>=_Point) Print(Bid);
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
Still repeats the same Bid 2 times in a row sometimes. .
Thought you had it !!
nadiawicket:Not many.
Many ways; what would your approach be?
Many ways; what would your approach be?
if(NormalizeDouble(Bid-BidPrevious,8)!=0)
{
Print(Bid);
Print(Bid);
BidPrevious=Bid; // only when printed
}
* actually with _Point as suggested by Ernst might be more correct but still need to assign BidPrevious only when printed
Amir Yacoby:
Not many.
Not many.
if(NormalizeDouble(Bid-BidPrevious,8)!=0)
{
Print(Bid);
Print(Bid);
BidPrevious=Bid; // only when printed
}
AWESOME!!!!! That works!!!
Its all just 0 after Digits; why use 8? Working without it, but I'd like to know why you prefer 8? Much appreciated!!
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Need it to only print CHANGING BIDS; *NOT the same Bid TWICE IN A ROW*.
Tried everything from Symbol() to _Symbol to DoubleToString using BidCurrent and a couple of more variables, arrays, using || to compare to > or <, can't figure this simple thing out. It keeps printing same Bids 2 times in a row no matter what.
Any ideas? THX