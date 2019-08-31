Where is paypal option payment to deposit?

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Man, where is paypal mehod payment?

 
Breno Poubel:

Man, where is paypal mehod payment?

in case you missed it all,

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471

Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
  • 2019.08.20
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, In the last few days MQL5 has "locked" my funds and won't allow any withdrawals. I have sent a message to them but no reply yet...
 
Non of these places accept US accounts. Is the US being phased out of Metatrader?
 
if US is out of it then thats a big problem
 
use webmoney
 
webmoney does not serve united states either currently none of the options do.
 
It is my prayer that they bring in skrill
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