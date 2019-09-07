Indicators: iDoubleChannel

New comment
 

iDoubleChannel:

It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.

iDoubleChannel

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

iDoubleChannel
iDoubleChannel
  • www.mql5.com
5 Minutes Scalping System It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators. We buy when all indicators are in blue, and we sell when all indicators are in red. Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it...
 
Just wanted to say thanks for making your source available - it's very helpful to beginning coders like myself.
New comment