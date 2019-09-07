Indicators: iDoubleChannel
Just wanted to say thanks for making your source available - it's very helpful to beginning coders like myself.
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iDoubleChannel:
It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos