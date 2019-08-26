Automated Trading Championships (ATC)
The MQL5 profile page has a line for ATC (Automated Trading Championships).
I am wondering when was the last time the contest was run and any plans to do another one?
It sounds like fun and might open up further discussions on strategy and increase forum participation in general.
That thread no longer available,it was about 5-6 years ago.
The MQL5 profile page has a line for ATC (Automated Trading Championships).
I am wondering when was the last time the contest was run and any plans to do another one?
It sounds like fun and might open up further discussions on strategy and increase forum participation in general.
Some brokers do it nowadays, you can ask your broker if it has any championship like this.
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The MQL5 profile page has a line for ATC (Automated Trading Championships).
I am wondering when was the last time the contest was run and any plans to do another one?
It sounds like fun and might open up further discussions on strategy and increase forum participation in general.