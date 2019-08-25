Block gbpusd
4310719767:
How can it be when our account is connected to a signal.
You can stop GBPUSD trading/copying by disabling (double click to make it grey) this currency pair in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
4310719767:
I did not catch
When my account is connected to the Signaler account
I don't want to trade gbpusd
I just want to trade eurusd
Please help me
Follow the instructions above, it doesn't get any clearer than that.
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How can it be when our account is connected to a signal.
Block gbpusd currency? I don't want gbpusd to be traded