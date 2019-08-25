Block gbpusd

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How can it be when our account is connected to a signal.

Block gbpusd currency?
I don't want gbpusd to be traded
 
4310719767:

How can it be when our account is connected to a signal.

You can stop GBPUSD trading/copying by disabling (double click to make it grey) this currency pair in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.




 

I did not catch

When my account is connected to the Signaler account

I don't want to trade gbpusd

I just want to trade eurusd

Please help me

 
4310719767:

I did not catch

When my account is connected to the Signaler account

I don't want to trade gbpusd

I just want to trade eurusd

Please help me

Follow the instructions above, it doesn't get any clearer than that.

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