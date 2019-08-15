Need help MIGRATING my MT4 platform to my purchased VPS here
AHirst:
After purchasing my VPS, the last step of the Wizard did not complete [I successfully purchased @ $27] and NO MIGRATION OF MY MT4 PLATFORM HAS TAKEN PLACE:
** Also, I have no Login details to my VPS
Please resolve ASAP.
Regards,
Andrew Hirst
If you will use your MQL5 VPS for an EA, load your EA on the chart of the pair you want to trade, setup your EA setting, click the Autotrading button, make sure that you have a smiling face on the chart's upper right corner and then right click on your MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
Then check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals to see if your EA runs smoothly.
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After purchasing my VPS, the last step of the Wizard did not complete [I successfully purchased @ $27] and NO MIGRATION OF MY MT4 PLATFORM HAS TAKEN PLACE:
** Also, I have no Login details to my VPS
Please resolve ASAP.
Regards,
Andrew Hirst