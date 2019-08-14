Market watch update to VPS

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Hi

Given 2 different signals subscriptions on 2 different VPSs, each with different symbols. 

How can I change the symboles for an already running signal?

Why doesn't the Market watch list chnage with loggoing on to a different account with different symbols? if default behaviour, How would I know the correct symboles are there?


Thanks

 
samjesse:

Hi

Given 2 different signals subscriptions on 2 different VPSs, each with different symbols. 

How can I change the symboles for an already running signal?

Why doesn't the Market watch list chnage with loggoing on to a different account with different symbols? if default behaviour, How would I know the correct symboles are there?


Thanks

MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, for each account.



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