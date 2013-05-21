Chart History
BlueMental:
In MT4 it was simple. Click the History option in Tools and download your history data.
In Mt5 I am stuck with data from 17 November 2009, with no way I can find to get data going further back.
It is great that I can now set the bars per chart to unlimited, but where to I get the data to fill those charts?
Fortunately since all the periods get calculated from M1, there is a way around this issue, and that is by zooming out to max on a monthly chart while MT5 updates the data.
Which issue ? Data are downloaded automatically when you request them.
- Using a monthly chart is 1 method to get all data provided by your broker.
- You can also use the Fast Navigation Bar.
- And for backtesting data are downloaded automatically if needed.
