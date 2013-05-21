Chart History

In MT4 it was simple. Click the History option in Tools and download your history data.


In Mt5 I am stuck with data from 17 November 2009, with no way I can find to get data going further back.

It is great that I can now set the bars per chart to unlimited, but where to I get the data to fill those charts?


Fortunately since all the periods get calculated from M1, there is a way around this issue, and that is by zooming out to max on a monthly chart while MT5 updates the data.

 
Which issue ? Data are downloaded automatically when you request them.

  • Using a monthly chart is 1 method to get all data provided by your broker.
  • You can also use the Fast Navigation Bar.
  • And for backtesting data are downloaded automatically if needed.
 
First post date    2009.11.22 13:12
 
arf... The digger been here.
