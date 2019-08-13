I Cannot see my purchased indicators

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I purchased an indicator, but i cannot see it in my Purchased tab?



help plz!

 
Gary Ablett:

I purchased an indicator, but i cannot see it in my Purchased tab?

help plz!

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 
Gary Ablett:

I purchased an indicator, but i cannot see it in my Purchased tab?



help plz!


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42

Where can I see my purchases?


The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to activate new indicator

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.05 06:12

It is same - open MT4, write Community login (this forum login) in MT4 menu, and you will see your purchases in Metatrader.
If not - restart MT4. 

The thread with examples - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630

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