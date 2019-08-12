4k screen problems
hello, i have problem with indicators, the skailing in not right. the text is to small.
Nal_Al:
hello, i have problem with indicators, the skailing in not right. the text is to small.
hello, i have problem with indicators, the skailing in not right. the text is to small.
Which indicators exactly?
You should contact the developers of those indicators to make changes.
Also, check this topic in the meantime:
Compressed Text on Indicator in Win 10 Laptop
- 2016.12.19
- www.mql5.com
HELP!!! I bought a new laptop with Windows 10. MT4 and my custom indicator operate properly. However, the chart text is compressed and overlaps...
Nal_Al:
hello, i have problem with indicators, the skailing in not right. the text is to small.
hello, i have problem with indicators, the skailing in not right. the text is to small.
I think your are suffering the issue with high DPI screens. MT cannot handle it correctly.
You should try to setting windows scaling
> Right click on Desktop
> Display settings
> Advanced scaling setting
> Setting custom scaling to 100%
> Restart Metatrader
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