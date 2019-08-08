MovingAverages.mqh is not working!!!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "" #property link "" #property version "1.01" #property strict #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot MyMA #property indicator_label1 "SMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrOrange #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "EMA" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- indicator buffers double MyMABuffer[]; double EmaBuffer[]; input int InpPeriod=20; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,MyMABuffer); ArraySetAsSeries(MyMABuffer,false); SetIndexBuffer(1,EmaBuffer); ArraySetAsSeries(EmaBuffer,false); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(prev_calculated==0) { MyMABuffer[0]= 0.; EmaBuffer[0] = 0.; } for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++) { if(rates_total<InpPeriod) { return 0; } //CASE 1 MyMABuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpPeriod,close); if(i>0) { //CASE 2 // position, period, prev_value, price[] EmaBuffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,InpPeriod,EmaBuffer[i-1],close); } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you so much Antony. Could you tell me how can I achieve the same in MT4? I forgot to say that. Sorry about that :)
Because in MT4 nothing is shown.
I just commented this two lines in your code:
//--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,MyMABuffer); //ArraySetAsSeries(MyMABuffer,false); SetIndexBuffer(1,EmaBuffer); //ArraySetAsSeries(EmaBuffer,false);
but this is the result in MT4
It is like the end is in the start or something like that.
Thank you so much Antony. Could you tell me how can I achieve the same in MT4?
Sorry. I don't use MT4.
I need some help with this code, I only need plot a MA (case 1) and EMA (case2) through MovingAverages.mqh but in the first case moving is drawing this way:
And the case 2 (EMA) this is the result:
This is the code.
Could anyone help me with this?
I'd really appreciate your help.
Try this (within your 'for' loop):
if (i<20) continue; //CASE 1 MyMABuffer[i-19] = SimpleMA(i,20,close);
Try this (within your 'for' loop):
Hi, Seng thank you so much, the MA is now working but what about EMA, I am trying to do the same but it is not working. Any idea?
Kind regards.
Hi, Seng thank you so much, the MA is now working but what about EMA, I am trying to do the same but it is not working. Any idea?
Try this for EMA:
MyEMABuffer[rates_total-i] = ExponentialMA(rates_total-i,20,MyEMABuffer[rates_total-i+1],close);
So you can use this code by a little modification of @Anthony Garot code for MT4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "" #property link "" #property version "1.01" #property strict #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot MyMA #property indicator_label1 "SMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrOrange #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "EMA" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- indicator buffers double MyMABuffer[]; double EmaBuffer[]; input int InpPeriod=20; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,MyMABuffer); ArraySetAsSeries(MyMABuffer,false); SetIndexBuffer(1,EmaBuffer); ArraySetAsSeries(EmaBuffer,false); SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,InpPeriod*2); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries(close,false); if(prev_calculated==0) { MyMABuffer[0]= 0.; EmaBuffer[0] = 0.; } for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++) { if(rates_total<InpPeriod) { return 0; } //CASE 1 MyMABuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,InpPeriod,close); if(i>0) { //CASE 2 // position, period, prev_value, price[] EmaBuffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,InpPeriod,EmaBuffer[i-1],close); } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So you can use this code by a little modification of @Anthony Garot code for MT4:
Dude, thank you so much! Awesome, just what I needed it, you have saved me, simple and elegant solution :)
Also Thank you so much Seng and Anthony for your help. I reeeeeally appreciate your effort.
If there is some place when I can qualify all of you please let me know.
Kind regards.
Dude, thank you so much! Awesome, just what I needed it, you have saved me, simple and elegant solution :)
Also Thank you so much Seng and Anthony for your help. I reeeeeally appreciate your effort.
If there is some place when I can qualify all of you please let me know.
Kind regards.
You're welcome,
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Hello,
I need some help with this code, I only need plot a MA (case 1) and EMA (case2) through MovingAverages.mqh but in the first case moving is drawing this way:
And the case 2 (EMA) this is the result:
This is the code.
Could anyone help me with this?
I'd really appreciate your help.
Kind regards.