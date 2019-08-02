MT5 indicator - VolumeProfile - Can you please help with errors ?

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Dear all :)


I have downloaded a few indicators (Volume Profile etc.) from another website....but It gives few errors during compilation. Is someone able to fix it please ? 
many thanks in advance

Giovanni

 
Giovanni Romano:

Dear all :)


I have downloaded a few indicators (Volume Profile etc.) from another website....but It gives few errors during compilation. Is someone able to fix it please ? 
many thanks in advance

Giovanni

Try now,errors removed


1

 
mntiwana:

Try now,errors removed



God bless you dude :) !!!!  really thanks !!!! :) 

It workssss !!!

Giovanni

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