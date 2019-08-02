MT5 indicator - VolumeProfile - Can you please help with errors ?
Giovanni Romano:
Dear all :)
I have downloaded a few indicators (Volume Profile etc.) from another website....but It gives few errors during compilation. Is someone able to fix it please ?
many thanks in advance
Giovanni
Try now,errors removed
Files:
Volume_Profile_v6.mq5 101 kb
Volume_Profile_Range_v6.mq5 107 kb
mntiwana:
Try now,errors removed
God bless you dude :) !!!! really thanks !!!! :)
It workssss !!!
Giovanni
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Dear all :)
I have downloaded a few indicators (Volume Profile etc.) from another website....but It gives few errors during compilation. Is someone able to fix it please ?
many thanks in advance
Giovanni