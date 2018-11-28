can someone help me get rid of these errors please...
can someone help me get rid of these errors please... i get these errors on almost all indicators i downloaded from forum...i just tried to compile..but same errors
- MQL4 Learning
- PriceChannel Parabolic system
- Coding help
Here is Mladen's cleaned ver
always try to post the code along with so that can be viewed - orphan posts are usually ignored
mntiwana:
Here is Mladen's cleaned ver
always try to post the code along with so that can be viewed - orphan posts are usually ignored
Thanks bro...Now i could compile and use it :) Sure from next time i will paste the code as well
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register