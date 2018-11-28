can someone help me get rid of these errors please...

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can someone help me get rid of these errors please... i get these errors on almost all indicators i downloaded from forum...i just tried to compile..but same errors

 

Here is Mladen's cleaned ver 

always try to post the code along with so that can be viewed - orphan posts are usually ignored

1

 
mntiwana:

Here is Mladen's cleaned ver 

always try to post the code along with so that can be viewed - orphan posts are usually ignored

Thanks bro...Now i could compile and use it :) Sure from next time i will paste the code as well

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