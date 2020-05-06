Indicators: dTrends - MT4
Hello,
it is repainting?
Meta2:
Hello,
it is repainting?
Please try and see it yourself.
Automated-Trading:this indicator is repainting and change the signal without any notice
Author: Roberto Jacobs
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dTrends:
Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT4.
Author: Roberto Jacobs