Indicators: dTrends - MT4

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dTrends:

Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT4.

dTrends

Author: Roberto Jacobs

 

Hello,


it is repainting?

 
Meta2:

Hello,


it is repainting?

Please try and see it yourself.

 
Automated-Trading:

dTrends:

Author: Roberto Jacobs

this indicator is repainting and change the signal without any notice 
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