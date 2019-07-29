Does MQL5 assist purchasers recover funds from authors that provide fraudulent software?

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I was sold an EA that always recommends selling and does that everyday at the same time.  Like a compass that always points in only 1 direction, it is useless.  I've contacted the author and she said she would help and that she has not abandoned the project but she does nothing and it is already several months yet she does nothing.  I was hoping she would remedy the problem but it seems like she's taken the money and left.  The software was taken off market shortly after I purchased it and I have communicated with her a few times but she doesn't actually provide me with any software, only empty promises(lies)that she never fulfills.
[Deleted]  
First question : Bought it here in mql5 or outside mql5??? Because here in mql5 even if she left or hide it, you will always be able to download it up to the max number of licenses
 
Mafuta Landou:
First question : Bought it here in mql5 or outside mql5??? Because here in mql5 even if she left or hide it, you will always be able to download it up to the max number of licenses

I downloaded it but, as I wrote, it only provides sell recommendations, everyday at 11 pm my time. Market goes up and down not just down all the time so the EA is worthless.  When she took it off, she indicated that the reason was it needed more work and she didn't want for it to get negative reviews and that she should have an updated version in a week or two.

Following was exact message I received May 17, 2019: Hi, Hope you are well. This is to notify you that I will shortly hide the ea, pending completion of an update I was meant to upload today but is not complete as yet. This is to avoid any further purchase of this copy as I may end up getting bad reviews. I apologise for the delay I hope it can be done by Wednesday. I don't want to upload the ea with any other fault. Sorry for any inconvenience but i hope to exceed your expectations in the upcoming update. Il be on standby to offer any assistance or advice. regards.

Still no update or unhiding of EA as of today.
[Deleted]  
asaens15:

I downloaded it but, as I wrote, it only provides sell recommendations, everyday at 11 pm my time. Market goes up and down not just down all the time so the EA is worthless.  When she took it off, she indicated that the reason was it needed more work and she didn't want for it to get negative reviews and that she should have an updated version in a week or two.

Following was exact message I received May 17, 2019: Hi, Hope you are well. This is to notify you that I will shortly hide the ea, pending completion of an update I was meant to upload today but is not complete as yet. This is to avoid any further purchase of this copy as I may end up getting bad reviews. I apologise for the delay I hope it can be done by Wednesday. I don't want to upload the ea with any other fault. Sorry for any inconvenience but i hope to exceed your expectations in the upcoming update. Il be on standby to offer any assistance or advice. regards

Still no update or unhiding of EA as of today.

You can not do anything except wait for the update. An update is not an obligation. You should check it correctly before buying.

You can read This link for more info : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/terms/customer

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The only way to check it at the time was to use it in Strategy Tester and it worked like it should in there but differently in demo or live account.  I also tested it in several accounts from different brokers but it still did the same thing which is recommend selling and opening a pending sell trade every night shortly after 11 pm.  I wouldn't have purchased it if it only created sell orders.  In the Strategy Tester it made sell orders and buy orders depending on market conditions.  She also clearly indicated she would try to have it done by Wednesday May 22 but now it is more than 9 weeks later and still no update or unhiding of EA.  My original question was to find out if the MQL5 can offer any assistance since the original author is not providing any further support after accepting my payment for faulty software which did not perform as represented in the Strategy Tester.  I even sent her screen images of what the software did everyday and she asked me for account numbers to email me a working copy but she never did anything except delay by responding as if she would do something soon.  I've spent over $8900 in MQL5 purchasing and renting various software so I'm familiar with testing software and then purchasing it or renting it but this time was ridiculous in that it only creates pending sell orders everyday which is clearly different from the software in Strategy Tester which created buy or sell orders depending on market conditions.


 
I think there is no possibility to get refunds for purchasing any software in mql5. So you can see there are so many developers with negative reviews, but they are still there. I do not trust strategy testing if the EA/Indi doesn't describe good enough, I think there're tricks to make strategy testing good, but to work on real is another thing! Good luck! 
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