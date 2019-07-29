Does MQL5 assist purchasers recover funds from authors that provide fraudulent software?
- Does metatrader hides my ip from ISP when accessing to the broker?
- Pipmaster EA for MT3
- Any questions from newcomers on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes
First question : Bought it here in mql5 or outside mql5??? Because here in mql5 even if she left or hide it, you will always be able to download it up to the max number of licenses
I downloaded it but, as I wrote, it only provides sell recommendations, everyday at 11 pm my time. Market goes up and down not just down all the time so the EA is worthless. When she took it off, she indicated that the reason was it needed more work and she didn't want for it to get negative reviews and that she should have an updated version in a week or two.
Following was exact message I received May 17, 2019: Hi, Hope you are well. This is to notify you that I will shortly hide the ea, pending completion of an update I was meant to upload today but is not complete as yet. This is to avoid any further purchase of this copy as I may end up getting bad reviews. I apologise for the delay I hope it can be done by Wednesday. I don't want to upload the ea with any other fault. Sorry for any inconvenience but i hope to exceed your expectations in the upcoming update. Il be on standby to offer any assistance or advice. regards.Still no update or unhiding of EA as of today.
I downloaded it but, as I wrote, it only provides sell recommendations, everyday at 11 pm my time. Market goes up and down not just down all the time so the EA is worthless. When she took it off, she indicated that the reason was it needed more work and she didn't want for it to get negative reviews and that she should have an updated version in a week or two.
Following was exact message I received May 17, 2019: Hi, Hope you are well. This is to notify you that I will shortly hide the ea, pending completion of an update I was meant to upload today but is not complete as yet. This is to avoid any further purchase of this copy as I may end up getting bad reviews. I apologise for the delay I hope it can be done by Wednesday. I don't want to upload the ea with any other fault. Sorry for any inconvenience but i hope to exceed your expectations in the upcoming update. Il be on standby to offer any assistance or advice. regardsStill no update or unhiding of EA as of today.
You can not do anything except wait for the update. An update is not an obligation. You should check it correctly before buying.
You can read This link for more info : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/terms/customer
- www.mql5.com
The only way to check it at the time was to use it in Strategy Tester and it worked like it should in there but differently in demo
or live account. I also tested it in several accounts from different brokers but it still did the same thing which is recommend selling
and opening a pending sell trade every night shortly after 11 pm. I wouldn't have purchased it if it only created sell orders. In
the Strategy Tester it made sell orders and buy orders depending on market conditions. She also clearly indicated she would try to
have it done by Wednesday May 22 but now it is more than 9 weeks later and still no update or unhiding of EA. My original question was to
find out if the MQL5 can offer any assistance since the original author is not providing any further support after accepting my payment for
faulty software which did not perform as represented in the Strategy Tester. I even sent her screen images of what the software did
everyday and she asked me for account numbers to email me a working copy but she never did anything except delay by responding as if she would do
something soon. I've spent over
$8900 in MQL5 purchasing and renting various software so I'm familiar with testing software and then purchasing it or renting it but
this time was ridiculous in that it only creates pending sell orders
everyday which is clearly different from the software in Strategy Tester which created buy or sell orders depending on market
conditions.
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