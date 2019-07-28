MT4- chart customization - i need help with indicator wich add toolbar in to chart (fullscreen mode mt4)
harensky: I need to get a toolbar on the chart. when i make fullscreen mode,
Don't use fullscreen mode, just maximized the terminal or use the (upper right) maximize button.
William Roeder:
Don't use fullscreen mode, just maximized the terminal or use the (upper right) maximize button.
Don't use fullscreen mode, just maximized the terminal or use the (upper right) maximize button.
Thank you :) yes work it. But I use a mackbook (not a good solution). I want a clean chart and a drawing line tool, time frame, etc ... Is it wrong to have fullscreen mode?
Full screen means full screen, nothing else.
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Hello, maybe someone can help me :)
I need to get a toolbar on the chart. when i make fullscreen mode, toolbar is still in the chart.
Here is img - do you anybody know this indicator for mt4?