MT4- chart customization - i need help with indicator wich add toolbar in to chart (fullscreen mode mt4)

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Hello, maybe someone can help me :) 

I need to get a toolbar on the chart. when i make fullscreen mode, toolbar is still in the chart.
Here is img - do you anybody know this indicator for mt4? 

Toolbar in the chart

 
harensky: I need to get a toolbar on the chart. when i make fullscreen mode, 

Don't use fullscreen mode, just maximized the terminal or use the (upper right) maximize button.

 
William Roeder:

Don't use fullscreen mode, just maximized the terminal or use the (upper right) maximize button.



Thank you :) yes work it. But I use a mackbook (not a good solution). I want a clean chart and a drawing line tool, time frame, etc ... Is it wrong to have fullscreen mode?
 
Full screen means full screen, nothing else.
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