Experts: Price Time Correlation Trading Model - page 2
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I got 3 warnings after compiling. Please can you share the file ex4?
I got 3 warnings after compiling. Please can you share the file ex4?
read my earlier post #9 as it could solve your problem
read my earlier post #9 as it could solve your problem
Yes the file Library_Correlation.mqh and well placed in the folder / MQL4 / Libraries
Yes the file Library_Correlation.mqh and well placed in the folder / MQL4 / Libraries
Sorry but i type wrong - it should be in the MQL4\Include folder ;)
Thanks !!
But the Library_Correlation.mqh you must put in folder /MQL4/include like the description
Yes in the Include folder correct ;) i did type wrong earlier
And here's that proof when tested with high quality ducas copy tickdata, variable spreads ,slippage, commission(ECN) and swaps. Compare and you will understand how important this is! If you Max Brown have that trading background you should already know this right...
That's also very common for many products, they are tested with standard concept of MT4 and the tests show an excellent performance making people thinking 'wow'. But then on the other hand when it's put on the real market it does not perform at all like the tester graph! Simply the truth reviled with such test and i can promise it's one of the best there is when we talking about MT4
I have run the EA on Ducascopy tick data and tuned up the key parameters, especially entry time, which is a very sensitive parameter. However, I was not able to turn on variable spreads but am using a spread that is larger than the average. The results are nearly as good as the first iteration. I think the discrepancy with your results is largely due to the selection of entry time which is specific to the broker/data. These results show a PF = 1.77 compared to the PF=1.82 in the original submission. Thanks for pointing out the importance of using realistic simulations.
I have run the EA on Ducascopy tick data and tuned up the key parameters, especially entry time, which is a very sensitive parameter. However, I was not able to turn on variable spreads but am using a spread that is larger than the average. The results are nearly as good as the first iteration. I think the discrepancy with your results is largely due to the selection of entry time which is specific to the broker/data. These results show a PF = 1.77 compared to the PF=1.82 in the original submission. Thanks for pointing out the importance of using realistic simulations.
You are forgetting all about slippage and swaps in your tests, mine does have them and even commission (ECN) ;) and that makes a huge difference! You test is similar to trading on a broker that got a fixed spread, no slippage, no swaps... basically nothing and such test is not reliable what so ever and such brokers does not exist what i know of.