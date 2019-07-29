Signal

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Would anyone please advise how to hide the open order of the signal page, i.e., only signal subscribers can see the open order?

 

Open orders are already hidden, and subscribers only can see open orders - 


[Deleted]  
Luis Cheung:

Would anyone please advise how to hide the open order of the signal page, i.e., only signal subscribers can see the open order?


But i cant see your order position
 
Thanks! I think I am the signal provider, that's why I can see the open order. 
[Deleted]  
Luis Cheung:
Thanks! I think I am the signal provider, that's why I can see the open order. 
Thats right... only u who can see your open position. (And subscriber)
 
I'm already subscribe to a signal, however I cannot see the position of the signal although the provider had a few position.
Files:
anna2.png  883 kb
 
Norazatul Akmal Zakaria:
I'm already subscribe to a signal, however I cannot see the position of the signal although the provider had a few position.

Try to re-login into MQL5.com (logout and login again).

 
Atep Juyanda: But i cant see ur order position
Atep Juyanda: Thats right... only u who can see ur open position. (And subscriber)
Please don't write ur - it's "you are" or "your" - MQL4 programming forum
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try to re-login into MQL5.com (logout and login again).

Already did, still cannot see. First time happen.

[Deleted]  
William Roeder:
Please don't write ur - it's "you are" or "your" - MQL4 programming forum
Ok... thank you william roeder..
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