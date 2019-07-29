Signal
Luis Cheung:But i cant see your order position
Would anyone please advise how to hide the open order of the signal page, i.e., only signal subscribers can see the open order?
Thanks! I think I am the signal provider, that's why I can see the open order.
Luis Cheung:Thats right... only u who can see your open position. (And subscriber)
Thanks! I think I am the signal provider, that's why I can see the open order.
Thanks! I think I am the signal provider, that's why I can see the open order.
Norazatul Akmal Zakaria:
I'm already subscribe to a signal, however I cannot see the position of the signal although the provider had a few position.
I'm already subscribe to a signal, however I cannot see the position of the signal although the provider had a few position.
Try to re-login into MQL5.com (logout and login again).
Atep Juyanda: But i cant see ur order positionPlease don't write ur - it's "you are" or "your" - MQL4 programming forum
Atep Juyanda: Thats right... only u who can see ur open position. (And subscriber)
Atep Juyanda: Thats right... only u who can see ur open position. (And subscriber)
Eleni Anna Branou:
Try to re-login into MQL5.com (logout and login again).
Already did, still cannot see. First time happen.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Would anyone please advise how to hide the open order of the signal page, i.e., only signal subscribers can see the open order?