Indicators: Volatility ratio

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Volatility ratio:

Volatility ratio

Volatility ratio

Author: Mladen Rakic

Volatility ratio
Volatility ratio
  • www.mql5.com
This one is the "reverted conversion" (sort of speaking) of this indicator : Volatility Ratio from metatrader 5 to meatrader 4. Detailed description of what it does and how to use it you can find there
 
Automated-Trading:

Volatility ratio:

Author: Mladen Rakic

 thank you sir for your tremendous contribution.
 
You are the best
 
Automated-Trading:

Volatility ratio:

Author: Mladen Rakic

Could you please add alerts on color change
 
My friend, you are the coolest programmer, I am very glad of your work and algorithms. I often draw the information I need from your trading indicators !!
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