Indicators: Volatility ratio
Automated-Trading:thank you sir for your tremendous contribution.
Author: Mladen Rakic
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Automated-Trading:Could you please add alerts on color change
Author: Mladen Rakic
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Volatility ratio:
Volatility ratio
Author: Mladen Rakic