Testing Agent Automatically Disabled
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have been optimizing my expert advisors for over a year. Everything works fine until last month when my testing agents were automatically disabled. My PC have ample storage left and I have tried reinstalling Windows, but nothing works. Please help!
This is the error shown in the journal section.
This is my computer spec: